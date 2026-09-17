Have not agreed to listing, Tata Sons board to meet again: Tata Trusts

Tata Trusts, the majority shareholder of Tata Sons, said on Thursday it has not agreed to the holding company of the group getting listed and that the board of directors have agreed to explore all options, not listing alone.

The Trusts said in a statement that these options will be assessed by the Board on an immediate basis, after which a separate Board meeting will be convened to consider that assessment and determine the appropriate course of action.

The statement reiterated the position of the Tata Trusts about preserving the more than a century old governance structure of Tata Sons and the Tata Group which it said, has steadfastly stood for the national good.

Tata Trusts have not agreed to listing of Tata Sons, the statement said. Tata Sons Board had already considered the matter of public listing and reached a unanimous conclusion in March 2024, under the guidance of the late Ratan Tata, and had resolved that the company should remain unlisted, the statement said. In July 2025, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, also unanimously passed resolutions that the company should remain unlisted and the same was duly communicated to Tata Sons for necessary action, the statement said. “Accordingly, the position of the Tata Trusts has remained consistent and unchanged.”

“Noel N Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, while speaking about the House of Tatas, stated that Tata Group was conceived as a national service carried on through business and has conducted itself so in this manner for over a century. The structure of its ownership is what has allowed it to remain so and has permitted Tata Sons to act repeatedly in ways that a purely commercial calculus would not have supported,” the statement said. What is at stake today is something very fundamental--the nature and character of the Tata Group as a unique institution, it said. “What makes the Tata operating structure unique is that it is premised on trust and its majority shareholder is a charity. That charity funds hospitals, universities, and research from the dividends it receives. It exists for public purpose and for nation building,” the statement said.