The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed ICICI Bank's sanction to prosecute its former managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) Chanda Kochhar in the alleged Videocon loan fraud case, holding that the authority granting the approval was not competent and had failed to apply its mind to the material before it.

A single-judge bench of Justice Milind N Jadhav set aside the sanction dated May 15, 2023, describing it as illegal and unsustainable in law.

"It is writ large on the face of record that the impugned sanction dated May 15, 2023, is illegal and deserved to be quashed on the ground that the authority that granted the same is not a competent authority and it completely failed to apply its mind to the material, or lack thereof, placed before it while granting sanction," the court said, according to PTI.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Kochhar, who had challenged ICICI Bank's decision to grant sanction for her prosecution, arguing that the bank had not followed the prescribed procedure. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing alleged irregularities in loans extended to the Videocon Group, had informed a special court in June 2023 that ICICI Bank had granted the sanction after it found indications of a quid pro quo in the transactions. ALSO READ: Karnataka Bank appoints Udaya Kumar Hebbar as MD & CEO for three years The CBI's lawyer, Kuldeep Patil, sought an eight-week stay on Wednesday's order to allow the agency to challenge it. However, the High Court declined the request, according to LiveLaw.

The sanction was required under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as Kochhar, being a bank employee, was treated as a public servant for the purposes of the relevant provisions. What is the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case? The case relates to allegations that Kochhar, while heading ICICI Bank, approved loans to companies belonging to the Videocon Group, promoted by Venugopal Dhoot, despite a potential conflict of interest arising from her husband's business dealings with the group. The CBI has alleged that Kochhar facilitated loans to the group in return for financial benefits to her husband, Deepak Kochhar, through his company NuPower Renewables.

The agency's investigation concerns six high-value loans worth around ₹1,575 crore sanctioned to five Videocon Group companies between June 2009 and October 2011. It has alleged that the loans were granted in violation of the bank's rules and lending policies. The investigation also examined a ₹3,250-crore credit facility extended by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group in 2012, when Kochhar was at the helm of the bank. According to the CBI, Videocon promoter Dhoot had transferred ₹64 crore to NuPower Renewables through a series of transactions involving Supreme Energy, a company associated with him. The agency has alleged that the transfer was linked to the loans sanctioned by ICICI Bank.

The loans subsequently turned into non-performing assets (NPAs). The CBI has alleged that the transactions caused wrongful losses to the bank and wrongful gains to the borrowers and accused persons. How the controversy unfolded The allegations against Kochhar came under public scrutiny in 2018 following reports of financial dealings between Dhoot and Deepak Kochhar. ICICI Bank initially defended its former CEO, with its board stating that it did not find evidence of favouritism or conflict of interest in the loans extended to Videocon. However, following allegations raised by a whistleblower, the bank appointed a panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice BN Srikrishna to investigate Kochhar's conduct.

In January 2019, the bank said the committee had found that she had violated its code of conduct and internal policies relating to conflicts of interest and disclosure obligations. The bank subsequently treated her early retirement as a termination for cause and decided to recover bonuses paid to her between April 2009 and March 2018. The CBI registered an FIR against Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot in January 2019. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also initiated a money laundering investigation based on the CBI case. The CBI arrested Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar on December 23, 2022. The Bombay High Court granted them interim bail on January 9, 2023, questioning the legality of their arrests.