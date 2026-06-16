HCL Tech's gains from Sarvam AI bet hinge on execution and scale-up

The stock of the third-largest listed information technology (IT) company by market capitalisation, HCL Technologies (HCLTech), rose about 3.7 per cent in trade and was the top gainer in the BSE Sensex as well as the Nifty50 on Tuesday. The gains for the IT major came after it announced an investment of $150 million (₹1,427 crore) for a 10.46 per cent stake in Sarvam AI, a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence (AI) company. In addition to this, attractive valuations (down 11 per cent in the last three months and 33 per cent over the past six months) too led to the rally in the stock. Brokerages have a mixed view on the deal.