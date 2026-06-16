HCL Tech's gains from Sarvam AI bet hinge on execution and scale-up

The near-term trigger for the IT major is the investment in Sarvam. The Indian AI company raised $234 million from HCLTech as well as a clutch of other investors, taking its valuation after the deal to $1.5 billion. The investment, according to HCLTech, will fund Sarvam’s ongoing research and development (R&D) for training its models for agentic AI, coding, and cybersecurity use cases. The investment will help HCLTech to develop industry- and client-specific language models and AI solutions for its global client base, and offer differentiated enterprise AI solutions across industries.
The financial impact, according to Morgan Stanley Research, will be limited given the minority stake, though HCLTech will have the strategic advantage of tapping the sovereign AI theme for global governments and regulated enterprises. The brokerage, which has a “Neutral” rating with a target price of ₹1,410, also pointed out execution risks and the low success ratio of early-stage AI ventures.