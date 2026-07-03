HCLTech wins $1.14 billion deal from Fortune Global 50 European client

HCLTech said it had won a $1.14 billion deal from an unnamed European company, marking a major boost at the start of the second quarter at a time when IT services companies continue to battle headwinds due to tight discretionary spending by clients.

India’s third-largest IT company will help the European client, a Fortune Global 50 firm, establish an AI-driven operating model to transform and manage its global digital workplace and enterprise networks.

The deal is for five years till December 2031, with an option to extend it by another five years, HCLTech said in a statement on Friday. That means the company will generate annual revenue of about $230 million directly from the client.