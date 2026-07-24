HCLTech data centre to come up in Odisha with ₹14,257 cr investment

HCLTech will set up its maiden AI data centre in Odisha in collaboration with the state government and Indian frontier model company Sarvam, with a total capital allocation of ₹14,257 crore, the company said on Friday.

The investment, which also includes financial assistance from the state government, will boost India’s sovereign AI push and local developer ecosystem by leveraging HCLTech’s full-stack AI capabilities and Sarvam’s foundation models to offer sector-specific AI applications to private- and public-sector enterprises and address the government’s sovereignty needs. It will also contribute to the delivery of multilingual AI-based services to the last mile.

The investment will create about 5,000 jobs, and the data centre will come up at the Odisha Sovereign AI Park. Sarvam has already tied up with the Odisha government to build a sovereign AI capacity hub with a 50 MW AI-optimised facility. The capacity will serve as the state’s own AI public utility and cater to its core strengths: mining, heavy industries and skilling.

“This is an important milestone in our full-stack AI play and will enable us to serve the large demand for sovereign AI solutions and unlock the scale of our strategic partnership with Sarvam,” said C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director of HCLTech. HCLTech, India’s third-largest IT services company, announced earlier this month its plans to enter the AI infrastructure business with an investment of ₹3,500 crore. While data centre capacity has been a critical focal point, the company is looking to offer full-stack services, including infrastructure, GPUs, models and applications, as well as managed services and outcome-based contracts for its clients.

Indian IT services providers are exploring different ways to boost revenue as traditional businesses face pressure from AI, discretionary spending remains low amid weak macroeconomic sentiment and geopolitical conditions remain volatile. While data centres represent a capital expenditure- and asset-heavy business for an industry that has traditionally been asset-light, the other route is the acquisition of enterprises with niche capabilities. “The Odisha Sovereign AI Park will connect high-performance compute with Indian models and real-world applications. Together with HCLTech, we are excited to bring Sarvam’s full-stack AI capabilities to enterprises and public systems at scale,” said Sarvam co-founder Pratyush Kumar.