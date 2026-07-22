HCLTech likely to build its first India data centre in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

The project, approved by the Odisha government, is expected to strengthen the state's digital infrastructure, create 6,000 high-skilled jobs and accelerate the development of an AI-driven technology ecosystem.
The approvals came days after the Indian IT major unveiled plans to invest ₹3,500 crore (around $364 million) in a new data centre business.
The company said the investment will be routed through a series of newly-created subsidiaries, with the data centre network expected to scale up to 50 Mw of capacity.
Speaking during the company's recent earnings conference, C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer (CEO) of HCLTech, said that global demand for data centres was leading to unprecedented growth due to the rapid adoption of AI.