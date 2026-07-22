HCLTech likely to build its first India data centre in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Leading IT services company HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech) has proposed to establish an artificial intelligence (AI)-optimised data centre along with a global development centre (GDC) in Bhubaneswar with an investment of around ₹730 crore.

The proposed facility assumes significance as it could become HCLTech's first owned data centre in India.

While the company has long offered data centre-related services, including infrastructure management, Cloud transformation and managed services for global clients, it did not have its own data centre business.

“HCLTech will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government for the proposed data centre and a delivery centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday. It would be done in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Chairperson of HCLTech Roshni Nadar Malhotra,” a senior official told Business Standard on Wednesday.

The project, approved by the Odisha government, is expected to strengthen the state's digital infrastructure, create 6,000 high-skilled jobs and accelerate the development of an AI-driven technology ecosystem. The approvals came days after the Indian IT major unveiled plans to invest ₹3,500 crore (around $364 million) in a new data centre business. The company said the investment will be routed through a series of newly-created subsidiaries, with the data centre network expected to scale up to 50 Mw of capacity. Speaking during the company's recent earnings conference, C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer (CEO) of HCLTech, said that global demand for data centres was leading to unprecedented growth due to the rapid adoption of AI.

“Global data centre demand is expected to nearly triple by 2030 due to AI adoption. The growth is expected at an even faster rate in India. We will make strategic investments of up to ₹3,500 crore for building data centres. Managed services provided to our global clients would also benefit from this investment,” Vijayakumar had said. The facility involves an AI-optimised data centre alongside a GDC, enabling HCLTech to deliver advanced AI, Cloud computing, cybersecurity, digital engineering and enterprise technology services from Odisha. “The integrated campus likely to come up in Info Valley-II is expected to support next-generation computing workloads. It would also serve the company's global clientele through software development and digital transformation solutions,” said an executive of the company.

The investment will also make Bhubaneswar home to its seventh major data centre. The city already hosts the NIC data centre and the state data centre. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) data centre, being set up with an investment of ₹169 crore, is nearing completion. Also, the Adani Group has announced plans to establish a hyperscale data centre with an investment of ₹800 crore. The state is also setting up a next-generation data centre at a cost of ₹266.48 crore. With HCLTech joining the list, Bhubaneswar is steadily emerging as one of eastern India's most important destinations for digital infrastructure and Cloud computing.

HCLTech, with operations in more than 60 countries, has been expanding its capabilities in AI, Cloud, engineering and digital services as enterprises worldwide accelerate investments in AI-led transformation. The company's proposed ₹730-crore investment is among 23 industrial projects cleared by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Odisha chief secretary Anu Garg on Tuesday. Plan sheet Other projects include ₹778-crore alkaline electrolyser manufacturing facility by ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd, four garment and textile units with a combined investment of ₹510 crore and three five-star hotels with an investment of ₹260.22 crore. Near completion