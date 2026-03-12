Home / Companies / News / HCLTech offers Chennai employees to work from home amid LPG crisis

HCLTech offers Chennai employees to work from home amid LPG crisis

IT services firm allows employees at its Chennai centre to work from home as LPG shortages disrupt canteen operations; some peers also see limited food services

The company, India’s third-largest IT services firm by revenue, however, has not reported similar issues at its campuses in Noida, Lucknow, Bengaluru or Hyderabad.
Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 9:26 PM IST
IT services major HCLTech allowed employees at its Chennai centre to work from home (WFH) on Thursday and Friday after its canteens ran out of LPG cylinders, disrupting cooking operations, said people familiar with the matter.
 
The company, India’s third-largest IT services firm by revenue, however, has not reported similar issues at its campuses in Noida, Lucknow, Bengaluru or Hyderabad. HCLTech is the second IT company in India to be affected by the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders across the country which was triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
 
Earlier on Wednesday, Infosys informed employees at its Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai delivery centres that food court operations would be scaled down starting Thursday. “Certain offerings will be limited, including withdrawal of live counter options, until further notice,” the company said in a message to employees.
 
On the other hand, TCS, India’s largest IT company, operations across its campuses remain unaffected.
 
US-based HTC Global Services also informed employees that canteen services at its Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad offices had stopped on Thursday, and only packed snacks would be available until the situation normalises.
 
Uttam Kumar, co-founder and chief operating officer of HungerBox, said cafeteria services across locations continue to operate smoothly with optimisations aimed at maintaining efficiency and service continuity. “Menus have been selectively streamlined in some cafés, with curated combo meals replacing more preparation-intensive formats such as thalis. This allows kitchens to maintain service speed while optimising cooking processes. A few live counters that depend heavily on LPG have also been temporarily limited as part of these efficiency measures,” he told Business Standard.
 
The company, which counts several large IT services firms among its clients, said greater use of electric cooking equipment is being enabled wherever feasible. Service load is also being distributed across tuck shops and quick-service counters, with increased focus on short eats and ready-to-serve options.
 
Other companies, including Visa, UST, Lowe’s and AMD, continued to operate normally without major disruptions. Food courts at Kyndryl and Goldman Sachs were unaffected as they rely on electric ovens, sources said.
 
Tapan Acharya, chief revenue officer at HR tech platform Keka HR, said the cylinder shortage is prompting some companies to reconsider remote working options.
 
“For most companies operating in the BFSI or retail space, they just need to rewire and repeat the model used during Covid or the post-Covid period. All the systems are already in place,” he said. 
 
(With inputs from Shivani Shinde)

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 8:35 PM IST

