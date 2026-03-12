HCLTech offers Chennai employees to work from home amid LPG crisis

US-based HTC Global Services also informed employees that canteen services at its Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad offices had stopped on Thursday, and only packed snacks would be available until the situation normalises.

Uttam Kumar, co-founder and chief operating officer of HungerBox, said cafeteria services across locations continue to operate smoothly with optimisations aimed at maintaining efficiency and service continuity. “Menus have been selectively streamlined in some cafés, with curated combo meals replacing more preparation-intensive formats such as thalis. This allows kitchens to maintain service speed while optimising cooking processes. A few live counters that depend heavily on LPG have also been temporarily limited as part of these efficiency measures,” he told Business Standard.