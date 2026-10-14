HDB Financial Services sees 34% profit jump to ₹780 crore in Q2FY27
HDB Financial Services reports a 34.2% rise in Q2 FY27 profit to ₹780 crore, supported by loan growth, lower provisions and improved asset quality
HDB Financial Services reports a 34.2% rise in Q2 FY27 profit to ₹780 crore, supported by loan growth, lower provisions and improved asset quality
Non-banking financial company HDB Financial Services on Wednesday reported a 34.2 per cent surge in profit after tax to ₹780 crore in the September quarter of FY27 driven by higher loan demand and lower provisions.
The financial services entity had earned a PAT of ₹581 crore in the year-ago period.
Its net interest income rose 15.6 per cent to ₹2,534 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27, up from ₹2,192 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.
HDB Financial Services' total income rose 12 per cent to ₹3,188 crore for the quarter under review from ₹2,851 crore in the year-ago period.
Loan losses and provisions declined by 2.5 per cent to ₹730 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to ₹748 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.
The company registered a 12 per cent growth in gross loan book to ₹1.24 lakh crore during the quarter under review compared with ₹1.12 lakh crore in the year-ago period. The financial services firm's asset quality improved with Gross stage 3 loans declining to 2.43 per cent of total loans at the end of September 2026, from 2.81 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
Also, net stage 3 loans fell to 1.09 per cent from 1.27 per cent. HDB Financial Services' assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹1,24,638 crore as of September 30, 2026, up 11.6 per cent from ₹1,11,721 crore a year earlier. The company's board has approved an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share, with October 23 fixed as the record date to determine eligible shareholders.
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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 11:38 PM IST