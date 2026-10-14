HDB Financial Services sees 34% profit jump to ₹780 crore in Q2FY27

Non-banking financial company HDB Financial Services on Wednesday reported a 34.2 per cent surge in profit after tax to ₹780 crore in the September quarter of FY27 driven by higher loan demand and lower provisions.

The financial services entity had earned a PAT of ₹581 crore in the year-ago period.

Its net interest income rose 15.6 per cent to ₹2,534 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27, up from ₹2,192 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

HDB Financial Services' total income rose 12 per cent to ₹3,188 crore for the quarter under review from ₹2,851 crore in the year-ago period.