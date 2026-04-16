HDB Financial shares rise over 6% after strong Q4 FY26 profit growth

Shares of HDB Financial Services rose as much as 12 per cent before paring gains to close over 6.5 per cent higher on the BSE on Thursday, after the company reported a more than 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit for Q4 FY26, aided by lower provisions and better-than-expected performance.

Shares of the company closed at ₹685.30 on Thursday.

For the January–March quarter, net profit increased to ₹750 crore. Assets under management (AUM) grew 11 per cent YoY, while disbursements remained robust. Net interest margins (NIMs) expanded by 14 basis points sequentially, supported by a lower cost of funds.

According to Jefferies, disbursement growth was driven by segments such as consumer durables, personal vehicles, unsecured business loans and loans against property. The management indicated that growth momentum is likely to pick up further as asset quality pressures begin to ease. “HDB, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank and one of the systemically important upper-layer NBFCs with an asset size exceeding ₹1 trillion, conveyed that the worst is likely behind in segments such as commercial vehicles, personal loans and SMEs, and the outlook is now improving,” said Suresh Ganapathy of Macquarie Research. He, however, cautioned that the West Asia conflict remains a key uncertainty, though no stress has been observed so far.