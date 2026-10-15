Home / Companies / News / HDFC AMC net profit climbs 4% to ₹749 crore in September quarter

HDFC AMC net profit climbs 4% to ₹749 crore in September quarter

HDFC AMC's consolidated net profit rose 4.2 per cent to ₹749 crore in Q2 FY27, while revenue increased 14 per cent to ₹1,170 crore. Its assets under management stood at ₹9.7 trillion.

HDFC AMC
HDFC AMC's consolidated net profit rose 4.2 per cent to ₹749 crore in the September quarter of FY27, while revenue from operations increased 14 per cent to ₹1,170 crore | File Photo
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 4:36 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
 HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday reported a 4.2 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 749 crore in the September quarter of FY27.
 The company had earned a PAT of Rs 718.43 crore in the year-ago period.
 Its revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to Rs 1,170 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27 from Rs 1,027 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the asset management firm said in a stock exchange filing.
 Its assets under management stood at Rs 9.7 lakh crore as of September 2026, with an 11 per cent market share.
 Shares of the asset management firm rose 5.8 per cent to settle at Rs 2,412.35 on the BSE. 
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jio eyes big share of India's digital economy: Akash Ambani ahead of IPO

Domestic getaways, Asian destinations gain for festival travel: Agoda

Flipkart narrows FY26 losses as revenue rises 18%, margins improve

Supreme Court upholds quashing of Yes Bank's ₹8,415 cr AT-1 bond write-off

CapitaLand unveils Chennai data centre as Tamil Nadu deepens digital push

Topics :HDFC AMCHDFC groupCompany NewsAsset Management

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayIDBI Bank ShareWhy is Market Rising Today?Q2 Results TodayJio IPO GMPYes Bank Share CrashPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

Next Story