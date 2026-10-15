HDFC AMC net profit climbs 4% to ₹749 crore in September quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday reported a 4.2 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 749 crore in the September quarter of FY27.

The company had earned a PAT of Rs 718.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to Rs 1,170 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27 from Rs 1,027 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the asset management firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Its assets under management stood at Rs 9.7 lakh crore as of September 2026, with an 11 per cent market share.