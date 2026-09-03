HDFC Bank at risk of losing top Nifty spot to ICICI amid leadership turmoil

By Ashutosh Joshi

HDFC Bank Ltd. is barely holding on to its position as the most influential stock on India’s equity benchmark as a leadership upheaval and governance concerns deepen a selloff.

HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan’s surprise decision to step aside when his term ends next month has deepened uncertainty as the lender grapples with questions over its practices, first raised by its former part-time chairman. The country’s most-valuable lender’s weighting in the NSE Nifty 50 Index has shrunk to 9.81 per cent, narrowly ahead of rival ICICI Bank Ltd.’s 9.34 per cent, according to the latest data tracked by Bloomberg. The gap exceeded four percentage points at the start of the year. Reliance Industries Ltd. is currently third with a weighting of slightly above 8 per cent.