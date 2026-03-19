HDFC Bank board likely to approve CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan reappointment

“The best of the bank is going to now start, and we are all eagerly waiting for that particular opportunity to unveil and unravel as we move forward,” Jagdishan said. “The economy is probably in a sweet spot amidst turmoil in the world. The bank is now well positioned. We had a trajectory, and we are on the path to that trajectory. I think you will see the kind of growth that we were used to pre-merger coming back,” he said.