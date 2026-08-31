HDFC Bank CEO exit puts focus on growth recovery, leadership reset

Macquarie Capital noted that HDFC Bank needs to up the ante on retail loans and secure better yields from personal loans and loans against property. The note highlighted that improving yields and share of current account and savings account (CASA) deposits are the two issues which the new CEO needs to address.

“Fundamentally we believe the bank is in a tough spot. While it can still keep ROAs (return on assets) around 1.7-1.8 per cent (unless there is further sharp deterioration in CASA franchise), now there will be new challenges like addressing employee morale, etc., which will crop up due to a series of issues that has happened,” Suresh Ganapathy of Macquarie Capital said.