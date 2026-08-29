HDFC Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan has decided not to seek reappointment as the bank’s MD & CEO and will retire from the bank on October 26, 2026, the company said in a BSE filing on Saturday.

Jagdishan conveyed his decision to the bank on August 29, according to HDFC Bank’s stock exchange disclosure. The bank’s board took note of his decision at a meeting held the same day.

“Despite persuasion, Mr. Jagdishan reiterated his decision to not seek reappointment,” HDFC Bank said in its disclosure. He will retire from the bank’s services at the close of business hours on October 26, 2026.

The HDFC Bank board said it would fast-track the process of selecting and appointing Jagdishan’s successor. As recently as March this year, though, Jagdishan had in an exclusive interview to Business Standard, stated that he was Jagdishan was first appointed to the MD-CEO position in October 2020, after Aditya Puri retired. He was subsequently reappointed as MD and CEO of HDFC Bank in September 2023 for three years starting October 27, 2023. In July this year, the bank's board had issued warning letters and imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on three senior executives, including Jagdishan, following an internal review by a special disciplinary committee of independent directors into the bank’s arrangements with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to garner deposits in 2017 and 2021. The internal probe had found that the bank had paid Rs 45 crore to MSRDC as differential interest guised as marketing expenses. The board also placed on record his contribution to the bank’s growth and stability, as well as his role in the completion of what it described as “one of the largest mergers in corporate India”. The board conveyed its best wishes to Jagdishan for his future endeavours.As recently as March this year, though, Jagdishan had in an exclusive interview to Business Standard, stated that he was willing to seek reappointment . "Yes, I am willing and raring to go. But I respect the process that needs to be there, whether it’s the board process or the regulatory process," he had said at the time.Jagdishan was first appointed to the MD-CEO position in October 2020, after Aditya Puri retired. He was subsequently reappointed as MD and CEO of HDFC Bank in September 2023 for three years starting October 27, 2023.In July this year, the bank's board had issued warning letters and imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on three senior executives, including Jagdishan, following an internal review by a special disciplinary committee of independent directors into the bank’s arrangements with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to garner deposits in 2017 and 2021. The internal probe had found that the bank had paid Rs 45 crore to MSRDC as differential interest guised as marketing expenses.