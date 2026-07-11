HDFC Bank chairman, CEO reaffirm commitment to governance in annual report

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, in its annual report for FY26 mounted a strong defence of its corporate governance standards after the resignation of former chairman Atanu Chakraborty earlier this year triggered questions over the bank's board processes and oversight.

In his message to shareholders, Keki Mistry, interim part-time chairman of HDFC Bank, said: "In my capacity as the interim part-time chairman of HDFC Bank, I, together with the board of the bank, would like to assure you that the bank remains strongly rooted in strong corporate governance principles and values."

Chakraborty resigned as the part-time chairman and independent director of the bank with effect from the close of business hours on March 18, 2026, leading to speculation over the bank's governance standards. Mistry was subsequently appointed interim part-time chairman of the bank.

Sashidhar Jagdishan, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of HDFC Bank, said in his message to shareholders: "Your bank remains committed to the highest standards of corporate governance. We continued to enhance our internal frameworks and refresh key control processes as a part of the organisation's journey." According to Jagdishan, the statement in Chakraborty's resignation letter led to questions about governance standards at the bank. To reinforce the bank's robust governance standards, the board of directors appointed external law firms to conduct a review of the statement made by Chakraborty in his resignation letter, Jagdishan said, adding that since the bank's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the board considered it prudent to engage both domestic and international law firms for the review.

Jagdishan said the board also constituted a special committee comprising solely independent directors "to provide oversight on the legal review and ensure appropriate and timely flow of information between the bank and the law firms". The exercise involved a review of board minutes, materials, communications and interviews with all independent directors and several members of senior management, including the MD & CEO and heads of certain control and assurance functions. The review covered the two years preceding Chakraborty's resignation. "The Bank on June 26 shared the findings of the external law firms which, in essence, was that Mr. Chakraborty's statement in his resignation letter and its implications were not substantiated by the record reviewed and witness interviews," Jagdishan said.

Mistry said: "As always, we remain fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, accountability and oversight. Any matter that warrants review or attention will continue to receive careful consideration, guided by established processes and the long-term interests of shareholders and other stakeholders." After the law firms gave a clean chit to the bank, the board of directors appointed Rajiv Kumar as part-time chairman and independent director of the bank, subject to the approval of the RBI and the bank's shareholders. "I warmly welcome Mr. Rajiv Kumar as he joins the bank's board. I and other members of the board look forward to working closely with him. I take this opportunity to express sincere thanks to Mr. Keki Mistry for his immense contributions as interim part-time chairman of the bank," Jagdishan said.

Separately, Jagdishan highlighted that three years into the merger with HDFC Ltd., the mortgage business has become stronger and is among the top two players in the country. The bank has been able to open savings bank accounts for over 95 per cent of new-to-bank home loan customers by the time of disbursement, he said, adding that cross-selling is at a healthy level and the bank continues to work towards realising its potential. Jagdishan said technology is increasingly at the centre of how HDFC Bank builds and operates its business, with the lender embedding intelligence into systems, workflows and decision-making rather than treating it as a standalone capability. The bank has strengthened its foundational architecture, resilience and execution capabilities to improve customer service, reliability and security while responding faster to customer needs.

A key enabler has been Neev, the bank's in-house foundational platform for developing and deploying artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. According to Jagdishan, the platform provides a unified base for AI deployment across the bank, ensuring consistency, reuse and alignment with enterprise standards. AI-powered solutions are being used to help employees provide faster and more consistent responses to customer queries, while AI applications in retail assets are improving credit decision-making and productivity. In trade operations, AI-assisted classification is enabling quicker and more accurate processing of transactions. Jagdishan said the bank has also modernised its digital infrastructure, with in-house engineered NetBanking and Mobile Banking platforms providing simpler, more intuitive and secure customer experiences. The bank has also expanded its digital offerings through the SmartWealth platform, PayZapp and the Pixel credit card, while setting up a new technology and digital centre in Guwahati to strengthen operational resilience and build a future-ready talent pipeline.