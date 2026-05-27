HDFC Bank denies media reports on inappropriate payments, shares fall

HDFC Bank shares fell 2.6 per cent on Wednesday after media reports alleged that the bank made inappropriate payments to a Maharashtra state government agency. HDFC Bank denied the allegation, saying all issues are dealt with in accordance with established norms.

The bank’s shares closed at ₹758.50, down 2.63 per cent from the previous close, while the broader market was down 0.2 per cent.

The report by The Indian Express newspaper claimed that an internal probe conducted by the bank found that about ₹45 crore was paid to the state-run Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in FY24 and FY25 through marketing expenses classified as “differential interest”.

Denying any wrongdoing, HDFC Bank said, “The Bank has robust internal oversight, audit and control processes and systems.” “All issues are dealt with in accordance with the Bank’s established norms, and full process is always followed before final determination post any internal review. We strongly reject any assumptions of wrongdoing or culpability based on selective material,” HDFC Bank said in a statement. This report comes close on the heels of the bank facing governance-related questions after its former part-time chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, resigned in mid-March, alleging that certain “happenings and practices” at the bank were not in line with his values and ethics.

Following his resignation, Keki Mistry was appointed interim part-time chairman of the bank for a period of three months to steady the ship. Mistry assuaged investor concerns and reiterated that there are no material matters at this point in time with respect to the bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also came out in support of HDFC Bank and highlighted that the bank is systemically important, financially sound and professionally managed, with “no material concerns on record” regarding its conduct or governance. The bank, in March, appointed external law firms, both domestic and international, to conduct a review regarding Chakraborty’s resignation letter. The report of the law firms in the matter is still awaited.