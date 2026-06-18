HDFC Bank extends Keki Mistry's term as interim chairman by 3 months

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, on Wednesday said that Keki Mistry, who was appointed interim part-time chairman in March following the sudden exit of Atanu Chakraborty, will continue in the role for a further three months, until September 18, 2026, or until the appointment of a regular part-time chairman, whichever is earlier.

In an exchange notification, the bank said, "...we wish to inform you that pursuant to an application made by the bank to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the RBI, vide its communication dated June 18, 2026, has granted approval for the extension of tenure of Keki Mistry as an interim part-time chairman of the bank for a further period of 3 (three) months until September 18, 2026, or till appointment of a regular part-time chairman, whichever is earlier."

Mistry was appointed interim part-time chairman of HDFC Bank with effect from March 19, 2026, for a period of three months, following approval from the RBI. His term was set to end on June 19, 2026. The search for a person who can serve a full term is underway, with reports suggesting that the bank is looking at a former RBI deputy governor for the position of regular part-time chairman. The bank's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Sashidhar Jagdishan, had publicly backed Mistry continuing in the role beyond the initial three-month period. However, it appears unlikely that Mistry would be willing to take on the role for a longer duration.

Chakraborty, who stepped down abruptly on March 18, had said his resignation was not triggered by any single issue but stemmed from growing "incongruence" with his values and ethics over a two-year period. He cited concerns over multiple issues — including the alleged mis-selling of AT1 bonds in Dubai, the underperformance of the bank's share price, subdued credit growth, low CASA levels, and a high cost-to-income ratio — as factors that contributed to his decision. Separately, the bank, in its notification to the exchanges, said that its board of directors, at its meeting held on Wednesday, approved convening the 32nd annual general meeting (AGM) on August 5.