HDFC Bank has no systemic governance concerns, says Chairman Rajiv Kumar

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, has no governance-related concerns at the systemic level and remains fundamentally strong despite recent developments involving its former part-time chairman, Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday, while asserting that the lender would continue to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance. "Large institutions like HDFC Bank may encounter some issues from time to time. It is important that these issues are addressed in a timely and transparent manner," Kumar said during his first speech as chairman of HDFC Bank at an annual general meeting. "The Bank has demonstrated that it has control systems/guard rails in place to identify deviations, if any, and the oversight at committee levels is strong. Let me reiterate, on my behalf and on behalf of the Board, that the Bank is fundamentally strong, with a pristine balance sheet. There are no governance-related concerns at the systemic level."

He said the Board is committed to ensuring that HDFC Bank operates from the pedestal of the highest levels of corporate governance and remains anchored in integrity, transparency, accountability and prudent stewardship. Kumar said governance had remained, and would continue to remain, the foundation of the institution. He added that HDFC Bank would continue to follow a policy of "no tolerance, repeat no tolerance" towards any deviation from established policies or ethical standards. Following the resignation of former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty, the board appointed domestic and international law firms under the supervision of a special committee of independent directors, and the findings were disclosed to the stock exchanges on June 26.

He said robust institutions are defined by the strength of their policies and processes, which should identify issues, investigate them, take corrective action, disclose them where required and hold those responsible accountable. Beyond governance, Kumar said the country's largest private sector lender was "at the cusp of a change" and poised to enter the next phase of growth, driven by technology investments, merger synergies and a stronger deposit franchise. "As we look at the next phase of our journey, our confidence is rooted in HDFC Bank's long-standing commitment to a customer-first philosophy and technology-led execution. Today, with technology platforms modernised and distribution deepened across India, we stand at a pivotal moment—ready to deliver significantly stronger business outcomes," he said.

Kumar acknowledged that the merger with HDFC Ltd. had structurally altered the bank's balance sheet, particularly its current account savings account (CASA) ratio and net interest margins (NIMs), but expressed confidence that both metrics would improve over the next two to three years. "The merger has resulted in a structural change in our balance sheet, primarily in the CASA ratio and our NIMs. As we continue our progress on incremental deposit market share and with stepped-up focus on the consumption side of the economy, we are confident of improving these metrics over the next two to three years," he said.