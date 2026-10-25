HDFC Bank launches flexible EV car loan with longer battery repayment

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, on Sunday said it had launched the “Flexi Electric Car Loan”, which finances the body and battery of an electric vehicle (EV) in different proportions and allows the battery portion to be repaid over a longer term.

The bank described the product as the first of its kind and said the structure allows customers to customise their equated monthly instalment (EMI) outflow.

Batteries are the costliest component of an EV, making these vehicles more expensive to acquire than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, the bank said.

The EMI on the battery portion will be comparable to the running cost of an ICE vehicle, it said, adding that the approach aligns with evolving battery subscription models.