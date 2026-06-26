HDFC Bank legal review finds no basis for Atanu Chakraborty's allegations

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, said on Friday that an independent legal review commissioned by the bank into the allegations made by former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty in his resignation letter found they were "not substantiated" by documentary evidence or witness interviews.

The review, conducted by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. and Wadia Ghandy & Co., also said the contemporaneous evidence reviewed was "inconsistent with Mr. Chakraborty's Statement" and that it "did not identify any basis for the Statement".

The review was initiated after the bank's March 24, 2026, disclosure, which said it would evaluate whether any concerns raised in Chakraborty's resignation letter were evident, whether he had recorded any dissent, and whether such dissent had been addressed.

The bank said the terms of reference covered the two years preceding Chakraborty's resignation. The review included, among other procedures, examining Board and committee meeting minutes and agenda papers, conducting interviews, and reviewing additional documents and information. According to the bank, the external law firms reviewed the minutes and agenda materials of meetings of the Board and relevant Board committees during the reference period. They also interviewed each of the independent directors, including the chairpersons of the relevant committees, the managing director and chief executive officer, and senior management personnel heading certain control and assurance functions. In a statement released by the bank, the law firms said they conducted "a thorough and objective review" of Chakraborty's statement over a three-month period.

"The legal review was conducted over a three-month period and involved the review of thousands of documents and interviews of the independent directors and several members of senior management," the statement said. The law firms added that both HDFC Bank and the external law firms "repeatedly requested that Mr. Chakraborty speak with External Law Firms as part of the legal review, but ultimately the interview with Mr. Chakraborty did not occur". Setting out their findings, the law firms said the minutes of meetings attended by Chakraborty "were a product of a comprehensive drafting, review and approval process" that afforded him an opportunity to record any "happenings and practices" that purportedly were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics.

The review further found that "no contemporaneous support for Mr. Chakraborty's Statement was found in the Board or Board Committee minutes or materials reviewed, or in contemporaneous communications about the review and approval of the minutes of meetings he attended". It also said that "witness interviews did not support or substantiate the Statement". Referring to the Dubai matter, the law firms said: "Although Mr. Chakraborty referred to the Dubai matter in post-resignation public statements, no contemporaneous evidence was identified reflecting that he raised any concerns about his personal values and ethics, or that he disagreed with any decisions made by the Board or relevant Board committees, in connection with the Dubai matter (or any other matters that the Board and those committees addressed)."