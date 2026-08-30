HDFC Bank likely to name deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha, outsider for CEO

HDFC Bank is likely to name Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha as ​one of two options for its next CEO after incumbent Sashidhar Jagdishan retires at the end of his second term in October, two people familiar with the matter said.

India's largest private lender is also searching for an external candidate in keeping with a central bank rule requiring banks ‌submit multiple names for the CEO ​position, the people said, declining to ​be identified as the information was private.

The Reserve Bank of India approves ​top banking appointments.

Neither HDFC Bank nor Bharucha responded to emails seeking comment outside of regular business hours.

The CEO search comes after about six months of upheaval at HDFC Bank where leadership issues have weighed on its shares. The bank announced Jagdishan's ​retirement on Saturday. He had been widely tipped to continue as CEO before Atanu Chakraborty ‌resigned as chairman in March saying practices at the bank were at ​odds with his "personal values and ethics". An external legal review found no evidence to substantiate Chakraborty's governance concerns. Last month, the board penalised Jagdishan and three others in a separate matter related to ‌the pricing of large deposits. The ​bank said on Saturday without elaborating ‌that its CEO since October 2020 had decided not to seek reappointment ‌and that it would fast-track the appointment of a successor.