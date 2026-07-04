HDFC Bank's advances rise 15.4% YoY, deposits grow 14.7% in Q1FY27

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, reported a 15.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in gross advances and a 14.7 per cent rise in deposits at the end of the June quarter (Q1FY27), according to its provisional business update.

The bank's period-end gross advances stood at approximately ₹30.61 trillion as of June 30, 2026, compared with ₹26.53 trillion a year earlier. On a sequential basis, gross advances increased 3.4 per cent from ₹29.60 trillion at the end of March 2026.

Advances under management (AUM), which include inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitisation/assignment, rose 12.4 per cent YoY to ₹31.27 trillion from ₹27.82 trillion a year earlier. Sequentially, AUM increased 2.3 per cent from ₹30.57 trillion at the end of March.

Average AUM during the quarter stood at ₹30.39 trillion, up 10.8 per cent from ₹27.42 trillion in the corresponding quarter last year. Compared with the March quarter, average AUM increased 2.5 per cent from ₹29.64 trillion. On the liabilities side, period-end deposits rose 14.7 per cent YoY to ₹31.71 trillion as of June 30, 2026, from ₹27.64 trillion a year earlier. Sequentially, deposits increased 2.1 per cent from ₹31.05 trillion at the end of March. Average deposits during the quarter increased 13.3 per cent YoY to ₹30.11 trillion from ₹26.58 trillion in the year-ago period and were up 5.6 per cent from ₹28.51 trillion in the March quarter.

The bank's period-end current account and savings account (CASA) deposits stood at ₹10.26 trillion at the end of June, registering a 9.4 per cent increase over ₹9.37 trillion a year earlier. However, CASA deposits declined 3.3 per cent sequentially from ₹10.60 trillion at the end of March. Period-end time deposits rose 17.4 per cent YoY to ₹21.45 trillion from ₹18.27 trillion a year earlier and increased 4.9 per cent from ₹20.45 trillion at the end of the previous quarter. On an average basis, CASA deposits grew 11.2 per cent YoY to ₹9.57 trillion during the quarter from ₹8.60 trillion a year earlier and increased 4.2 per cent from ₹9.18 trillion in the March quarter.