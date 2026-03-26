Home / Companies / News / Sunita Maheshwari reappointed independent director at HDFC Bank

Sunita Maheshwari reappointed independent director at HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has reappointed Sunita Maheshwari as an independent director for three years, subject to shareholder approval, strengthening its board composition

HDFC Bank
The bank has 12 board members, six of whom are independent directors. Apart from Maheshwari, the other independent directors on the board are M D Ranganath, Sandeep Parekh, Lily Vadera, Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, and Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan.
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 8:09 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
HDFC Bank’s board has reappointed Sunita Maheshwari as an independent director for three years, effective March 30, subject to shareholder approval.
 
Maheshwari has over 30 years of experience and has lived and worked in the US and India.
 
Maheshwari is a medical entrepreneur, co-founder at the Telerad Group, and a clinician.
 
The bank has 12 board members, six of whom are independent directors. Apart from Maheshwari, the other independent directors on the board are M D Ranganath, Sandeep Parekh, Lily Vadera, Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, and Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AM/NS India CEO Dilip Oommen to retire; Amit Harlalka named successor

Premium

India rises out of emerging market bracket for BSH Home Appliances

Moving Tech Innovation enters Europe with acquisition of Automicle Holding

Samar Mittal, Vibha Mehra to lead Nokia's India ops in dual-head model

Thyssenkrupp, Jindal Steel sale talks falter on pension and energy costs

Topics :HDFC BankCompany NewsBanks

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story