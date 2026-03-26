Sunita Maheshwari reappointed independent director at HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank’s board has reappointed Sunita Maheshwari as an independent director for three years, effective March 30, subject to shareholder approval.

Maheshwari has over 30 years of experience and has lived and worked in the US and India.

Maheshwari is a medical entrepreneur, co-founder at the Telerad Group, and a clinician.

The bank has 12 board members, six of whom are independent directors. Apart from Maheshwari, the other independent directors on the board are M D Ranganath, Sandeep Parekh, Lily Vadera, Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, and Santhosh Iyengar Keshavan.