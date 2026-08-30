HDFC Bank's Sashidhar Jagdishan moots a 'clean slate' for successor

HDFC Bank later said independent legal reviews by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Wadia Ghandy & Co. found no evidence to substantiate the allegations made by Chakraborty. The bank appointed former finance secretary and former chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar as its new part-time chairman in June 2026.

“For a position like this, there are very few people who qualify — maybe five, six or seven people in the whole country. So the choice becomes very limited. The speed at which you can take a decision is much faster than it would be if you were selecting a CFO, for example, where you could have 100 candidates,” said a source, adding that with only a couple of months remaining before Jagdishan’s term ends, an internal candidate appears to be the most likely option at present.