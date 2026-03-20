HDFC Bank shares decline 7.5% in two days amid governance concerns

After a tumultuous day, where HDFC Bank’s management and board tried to calm investor sentiments following Atanu Chakraborty’s abrupt exit from the bank, the bank’s stock again took a hit on Friday, down 2.41 per cent, underperforming the broader market, which rose 0.44 per cent.

Shares of the bank closed at Rs 780.45 on the BSE. In the last two days, the bank’s share has tumbled close to 7.5 per cent, wiping out nearly Rs 1 trillion in market capitalisation.

The bank late on Wednesday informed the exchanges that Chakraborty has resigned from his position as part-time chairman of the bank, saying some of the practices in the bank were not in congruence. Following that, Keki Mistry was appointed the interim part-time chairman of the bank with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval.

Mistry, on Thursday, tried to assuage investor concerns and reiterated that there are no material matters at this point in time with respect to the bank. “The bank operates with strong governance standards, robust internal controls and an extremely experienced management team. Our strategic direction, business priorities and execution capabilities continue to remain as always,” he said. “I would not have taken on this responsibility at the age of 71 if it did not align with my principles and my level of integrity that I would expect from the bank,” Mistry emphasised on a call with analysts and the press on Thursday.

According to a note from Motilal Oswal, the development (with HDFC Bank) has dampened investor sentiment and comes at a time when the markets are already grappling with a lot of macro uncertainty. However, the assurance from the management team, Mr Mistry’s appointment as interim chairman, and the RBI’s endorsement of the bank’s corporate governance and compliance standards have helped assuage some concerns. “Going ahead, we believe the appointment of the new chairman and the submission of Shashidhar Jagdishan’s name for the next CEO term (term due in October 2026) will help restore investor trust,” the report said, adding that improved operating performance in the coming year will be critical to stock performance.

“There is a period of uncertainty till we get RBI approval for the CEO, which is coming up for renewal in October 2026,” said Suresh Ganapathy, Managing Director, Head of Financial Services Research, Macquarie Capital, in a note on Friday. In a report yesterday, Ganapathy had stated that they have removed HDFC Bank from their “marquee” buy list. “Near-term underperformance may remain. While fundamentals remain strong with good return on assets (ROA), at this point in time governance concerns will weigh down heavily on the stock. Investors would want more comfort from the board. Also, now the uncertainty surrounding Sashi’s reappointment will weigh down on the stock,” he said in his report, adding that key risks include slowdown in growth and further governance issues cropping up.