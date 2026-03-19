HDFC Bank may ask ex-chairman Chakraborty to explain resignation concerns

Other board members were “baffled” at Chakraborty’s use of words in his resignation letter as he was not ready to explain when asked the reason behind his usage of such words.

During an interaction with the media, Renu Karnad, non-executive director, HDFC Bank, said, “I had used the word baffling in the morning [investor call], and the reason was that Mr Chakraborty had mentioned his comments on ethics, and we had asked him to please elaborate, to please tell us what it was, because if there was anything, then we need to correct it. And every time we asked him that, his response was nothing.”