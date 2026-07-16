HDFC Mutual Fund buys 1.43% stake in Jupiter Life Hospitals for ₹139 crore

HDFC Mutual Fund has bought 937,000 shares of multi-speciality hospital chain operator Jupiter Life Line Hospitals for ₹139 crore through open market transactions, according to block deal on the BSE.

Following the transaction, shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals on Thursday rose 2.53 per cent to trade at ₹1,537.60 apiece on the exchange.

HDFC Mutual Fund purchased 937,000 equity shares in two tranches, representing a 1.43 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd (JLHL), as per the data.

The transaction was executed on Wednesday at an average price of ₹1,483.50 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹139 crore.