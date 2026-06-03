Hero could roll out flex-fuel variants across all bikes in 2 years: CEO

Hero MotoCorp could roll out flex-fuel variants across all its motorcycle models within two years, with the pace of these launches hinging on the availability and pricing of E85-E100 fuel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harshavardhan Chitale told Business Standard in an interview.

India's largest two-wheeler maker on Wednesday unveiled its first two flex fuel motorcycles -- Splendor+ and HF Deluxe -- in the presence of Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri.

Hero MotoCorp has a total of 12 motorcycle models.

Flex fuel refers to fuel containing at least 85 per cent ethanol blended with petrol. Vehicles designed to run on such blends are known as flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs).

FFVs offer performance benefits, while also supporting India's energy security goals, Chitale said. Flex fuel motorcycles can deliver "3 per cent higher torque and 7 per cent higher peak power". However, the top executive identified three major hurdles to FFV adoption: flex fuel availability, flex fuel pricing and consumer awareness. Fuel economics will be crucial for expansion of FFVs because ethanol contains less energy than petrol, resulting in lower mileage per litre, the CEO said. To offset that disadvantage, higher ethanol-blend fuel must be sold at a meaningful discount. "As a consumer, if I don't have to spend more per kilometer, higher ethanol blend fuel has to be cheaper than E20," he said.

According to Chitale, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has suggested to the government that E85 fuel should be priced 25-30 per cent below the standard E20 petrol that is sold at pumps across India. "If you keep it 30 per cent lower, it makes running our FFV on E85 a little cheaper for a consumer," he said. The additional cost of buying a flex-fuel motorcycle, compared to a standard motorcycle, is "fairly small". "That's 4-5 per cent, that's not much," he said. Consumer education would be critical because many buyers are still unfamiliar with the technology, the CEO said. He described the newly launched motorcycles as future-ready vehicles that can run on multiple fuel blends, without requiring any modifications. "These are FFVs that can run on E85... but if it is not available, it can still run on E20," he explained.

He also suggested that widespread adoption could improve resale values because the vehicles would remain compatible with future fuel policies. "You are buying a vehicle which is future proof... Because as a country, we will increase our ethanol blends going forward. And at that time, you don't have to spend more on upgrades or replacements... And, hence, potentially you could also have a higher resale value," he added. Chitale said the industry's ability to launch FFVs is not a concern. "All of the ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles -- and India sells over 2 crore of ICE two wheelers today -- all of them can become FFVs," he said.

He added that existing fuel retail infrastructure -- when it starts selling flex fuel at its outlets -- can largely support the transition, making the rollout dependent more on government policy than manufacturing capability. The company expects customers to start receiving deliveries of the two new FFVs from July. Hero would step up marketing efforts once the government's roadmap for higher ethanol-blend fuel availability becomes clearer, Chitale said. Hero's factories "continued without a disruption" despite higher commodity and logistics costs owing to the West Asia crisis, Chitale said. He noted that prices of steel, aluminium and other raw materials have increased, but manufacturers have absorbed a significant portion of the rise, rather than passing it on entirely to customers. "Most industry players have passed on only a part of that by way of price," he said. While Hero has implemented some price increases, further action will depend on commodity trends in the coming weeks.