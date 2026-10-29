Hero MotoCorp expects Q3 margin to stay stable despite commodity inflation

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it expects its operating profit margin to remain stable in the December quarter despite continued inflation in raw material costs, as India’s largest two-wheeler maker plans to offset the pressure through cost savings, improved profitability of its electric scooter business and selective price increases.

In the second quarter, major passenger vehicle makers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India recorded a drop in net profits due to rising raw material costs. On the other hand, major two-wheeler makers such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp continued to increase their net profits in the same quarter despite cost inflation.

“Looking ahead to Q3 of 2026-27 (FY27), due to extended West Asia conflict and sustained commodity price inflation, we expect input cost inflation pressure to persist. However, we will neutralise these through continued cost rationalisation, accelerated savings programme, aggressive improvement in (electric scooter division) VIDA unit economics and judicious price action. Backed by these measures, we expect margins in Q3 to remain stable,” Vivek Anand, chief financial officer (CFO) of Hero MotoCorp, said during the company’s earnings call on Thursday. The company on Wednesday evening reported a 41 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,861 crore for the September quarter.

Consolidated revenue rose 23 per cent to Rs 14,971 crore, including a one-time gain of Rs 397 crore related to the equity consolidation of an associate company following its fundraising through a qualified institutional placement and private placement. Hero expects its exports to return to double-digit growth in the third and fourth quarters after logistical disruptions affected shipments to Colombia and Bangladesh. “We have in Colombia specifically close to 25 per cent of our exports business. So, a very high exposure, and so is in Bangladesh,” Harshavardhan Chitale, chief executive officer, Hero MotoCorp, said during the call. He said the company had faced challenges in both markets during the quarter but was already seeing a recovery towards the end of the period.

Hero plans to reduce its dependence on a few export markets by expanding in Brazil, Mexico and Africa. It is setting up a manufacturing facility in Brazil, where its flex-fuel portfolio could support growth. The company also plans to expand its presence in Africa through new launches and market entries. The company has dispatched nearly 15,000 flex-fuel vehicles in India in a little over two months since shipments began. The rollout remains limited to select dealerships because E85 fuel is not available across India, the CEO said. E85 is a fuel blend containing up to 85 per cent ethanol and is commonly referred to as flex fuel. Vehicles designed to run on E85 are known as flex-fuel vehicles.

Chitale said customers had also started buying these vehicles in areas where only E20, which contains 20 per cent ethanol, was available, with the expectation of using E85 when it becomes available locally. Hero’s electric scooter business, VIDA, generated revenue of about Rs 1,000 crore in the quarter. Its drag on the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) narrowed to Rs 168 crore from Rs 232 crore in the preceding quarter. The improvement followed better unit economics, cost optimisation and a higher share of higher-margin products. “I am happy to report that our VIDA business turned gross margin positive in the quarter. This was achieved ahead of our earlier guidance,” Anand said.

Gross margin measures the revenue left after accounting for the direct cost of producing and selling a product, before other operating expenses. Hero recognised Rs 63 crore in production-linked incentive (PLI) accruals during the quarter. It said nearly 100 per cent of its electric vehicle portfolio had received PLI certification by October. VIDA’s monthly production capacity reached 30,000 units in September, with the company working towards increasing it to 45,000 units by the fourth quarter. Hero MotoCorp expects the two-wheeler industry to record mid-to-high single-digit growth in the second half of the current financial year. Its parts business also remained strong, with revenue rising 27 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter.