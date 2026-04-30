Hero MotoCorp partners Quilmotors as exclusive distributor in Ecuador

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced partnership with Quilmotors as its exclusive distributor for accelerating growth in Ecuador.

Quilmotors will be responsible for assembly operations, network development, sales, after-sales service and spare parts distribution in the South American nation, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

"Ecuador presents a strong opportunity for us, driven by evolving customer aspirations and increasing demand for reliable, high-quality mobility solutions," Hero MotoCorp Executive Vice President - Global Business, Global Product Planning and Global Market Insights, Sanjay Bhan said.

He further said,"Our partnership with Quilmotors combines their deep local market expertise with our global capabilities, making them an ideal partner." The product range comprising eight models, including motorcycles (Eco Deluxe and Eco 150), Naked Sports Range (Hunk 125R and Hunk 160R 4V), Dual purpose motorcycles (Xpulse 200 4V and Xpulse 200 4V Pro) and Urban Mobility Scooters (Xoom 110 and Xoom 125R), will be introduced in the country through the partnership with Quilmotors, the statement said.