Hero MotoCorp sees 2W industry nearing double-digit volume growth in FY27

Hero MotoCorp on Friday projected near double-digit volume growth for India's two-wheeler (2W) industry in financial year 2026-27 (FY27), driven by sustained goods and services tax (GST)-fuelled demand. “In the first quarter (Q1) of FY27, the two-wheeler industry grew at 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). And the way the things are, we see a similar momentum continue in Q2. July saw a 28 per cent retail growth for the industry. Therefore, we are seeing a very strong momentum," the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harshavardhan Chitale said in the post-results conference call with analysts. He raised the outlook from the high-single-digit growth he had projected at the firm's previous earnings call in May.

The 2W industry had observed a dramatic surge in volume sales growth after the government significantly reduced the GST rates on automobiles in September last year. “H2FY27 does have a base effect of big jump that happened in sales in H2 last year post-GST rate cuts. Hence, from a base perspective, the Y-o-Y growth will be lower in H2. But, the way momentum is, we expect still a positive growth in H2. And our current plans target full-year growth approaching double digits,” Chitale added. Hero is sharply ramping up manufacturing capacity for electric scooters (escooters) to meet what it sees as strong demand for its Vida electric vehicle (EV) business. The company has increased monthly EV capacity from 15,000 units at the end of FY26 to nearly 30,000 units currently and plans to take it to about 45,000 units before the end of FY27, he informed the analysts.

Chitale said the company was seeing very low dealer inventory for Vida (the firm's EV brand), suggesting that supply rather than demand was currently the constraint. "Let's begin with Vida on EV. We have pretty much nil channel inventory. It's two to three days, depending on region to region. Whatever we are supplying and shipping is actually retailed immediately. That gives you an indication of the pent-up demand," he said, adding that Hero will bring an additional production capacity of 10,000 units per month by the end of this month. Hero is also expanding capacity for internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters, which use petrol-powered engines, by 1,500 units a day. Overall, the company has added nearly 2,500 units a day of additional capacity across Vida and ICE scooters. Scooter dispatches almost doubled Y-o-Y in the first quarter.

The company has also added 2,000 units a day of manufacturing capacity for its flagship Splendor motorcycle, equivalent to slightly more than 50,000 units a month, ahead of the festive season. Capacity for the Destiny scooter has been doubled, while Zoom capacity is being increased by 50 per cent. Exports are another major growth area for Hero. Its exports grew more than 60 per cent in the first quarter, and Chitale said the company sees considerable headroom as it enters new markets and introduces more products. "We opened Germany. We did a launch in Germany of our ICE vehicles. We have now started selling our Vida in Nepal. Vida was launched in Nepal earlier in July. So you will see more and more products, and more and more geographies opening. And, the high growth trajectory of 40 per cent plus Y-o-Y that you saw in our exports over the last two years, we are aiming for that kind of growth going forward," he said.

Hero's EV business is also moving towards better profitability. Vivek Anand, chief financial officer (CFO), said about 60 per cent of the company's EV portfolio is now eligible for benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, a government programme that provides incentives linked to production and localisation. The company received a PLI benefit of ₹48 crore in the first quarter and expects its entire EV portfolio to be covered by December 2026. EV revenue was about ₹660 crore in the first quarter, accounting for roughly 5 per cent of Hero's total revenue of ₹12,999 crore. Anand said the loss per EV had declined to about ₹40,000 in the first quarter from nearly ₹50,000 in the previous quarter. Some models have also turned gross-margin positive, meaning their selling price is now higher than their direct production cost before other business expenses.

Hero has taken cumulative price increases of 4.5 per cent on its ICE portfolio since the end of February, Anand said. On EVs, the per-unit price increase has been in double digits, partly reflecting additional functionality and product differentiation. The company expects further input-cost pressure in the second quarter. Anand said Hero would seek to offset this through a better product mix, lower discretionary spending, and faster cost-saving measures. Its medium-term earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin target remains 14-16 per cent. Hero is also preparing to enter the electric motorcycle market. Kausalya Nandakumar, chief business officer for emerging mobility at Hero MotoCorp, said the company is developing two electric motorcycle platforms, including the one developed in collaboration with US-based Zero Motorcycles. The products are not planned for launch this year and are expected from next year.