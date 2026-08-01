Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki Motorcycle India report strong sales growth in July

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported an 18.6 per cent rise in total sales at 5,33,416 units in July 2026 as compared to 4,49,755 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 5,01,403 units last month as compared to 4,12,397 units in July 2025, up 21.6 per cent, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Motorcycle sales were at 4,68,565 units last month as against 4,00,615 units in July 2025. Scooter sales were also higher at 64,851 units as against 49,140 units in the year-ago month.

Exports were down 14.3 per cent at 32,013 units as against 37,358 units in the year-ago month, it added.