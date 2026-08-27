Hero MotoCorp to increase stake in Ather with $184 million share purchase

India's Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said ​it would buy additional shares ​of Ather Energy for up ‌to 17.58 billion rupees ($184.01 million), raising its stake in the electric scooter maker to 32.8%.

The shares will be purchased from an existing Ather stakeholder, Hero said, without naming the seller.

Hero, the Bengaluru-based EV ‌company's biggest shareholder, held a 29.88% stake as of August 25.

The announcement comes days after Ather allotted convertible warrants to Hero worth 9.60 billion rupees ​as part of a separate preferential issue.

India is seeing ‌intensifying competition in its fast-growing electric two-wheeler market ​as ‌established automakers and newer EV companies vie ‌for market share.