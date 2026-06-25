Hero MotoCorp, WeWork lease 3.5 lakh sq ft in Worldmark for ₹922 crore

Hero MotoCorp and global coworking space provider WeWork have leased a combined 3.5 lakh square feet of office space in separate agreements at Delhi's Worldmark complex, owned by Bharti Real Estate, the real estate arm of Bharti Airtel.

According to lease documents accessed by Propstack, both leases started on March 1, 2026, with a combined rental outlay of ₹922.3 crore.

Hero MotoCorp has signed a fresh lease for 231,109 square feet of space for a tenure of nine years in Worldmark 6, with an estimated total rental outlay of ₹593.8 crore.

The company has also deposited ₹29.81 crore as security. The lease includes a 15 per cent rent escalation every three years, the documents, registered in March, showed.

Similarly, WeWork has leased 113,976 square feet of office space in the same building for a tenure of 10 years, with a total rental outlay of ₹328.5 crore. Propstack added that the coworking space player has paid a security deposit of ₹9.57 crore. The deals come at a time when Bharti Real Estate is expected to complete the second phase of Worldmark (which includes Worldmark 6) by 2027. Worldmark is Bharti Real Estate's commercial real estate campus in New Delhi's Aerocity, spanning 20 million square feet (msf). According to a report by real estate consultancy CBRE, office absorption in Tier-I cities reached 20.7 msf in the January-March period of 2026 due to high leasing activity by global capability centres (GCCs), technology firms and domestic companies.

Bharti Real Estate's managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) had earlier told Business Standard that while there is strong demand for Grade A-plus office space in India, the biggest challenge remains the limited availability of premium office real estate. “There are very few developers in this segment because here you need corporations with deep pockets. A rental or leasing model requires you to invest your entire corpus in advance, years before you actually start getting your money back in terms of revenue,” he added. Developments such as Worldmark, he said, have piqued the interest of three types of organisations: those planning to enter India, those moving to premium locations from regional centres, and government as well as semi-government institutions.