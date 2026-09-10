Expanding its customer base is also significant given the concentration of Hero Motors' revenues. Its largest customer accounted for 35.57 per cent of revenue from operations in FY26, down from 38.80 per cent in FY25. The contribution from its top five customers declined to 61.42 per cent from 63.39 per cent, while that from its top 10 customers fell to 72.89 per cent from 78.03 per cent.