India's Hetero said on Thursday it had begun shipping generic versions of Gilead Sciences' ​HIV prevention drug lenacapavir to Africa, with plans ​to supply 300,000 vials to Zambia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Lenacapavir ‌is a long-acting drug administered twice a year, offering an alternative to daily pre-exposure prophylaxis pills. The World Health Organization recommended the drug as an additional HIV prevention option in 2025, following clinical trials showing high efficacy in preventing HIV infection.

Gilead has licensed six generic drugmakers, including Hetero and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, to manufacture and supply generic versions in 120 low- and middle-income countries, ‌in a push to expand access to the drug in regions with high HIV burdens.