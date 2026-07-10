HFCL bags ₹495 cr optical fibre cable export order from data centre company

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL has bagged an export order worth ₹495.8 crore from an international data centre company for supplying optical fibre cable , a regulatory filing said on Friday.

The order has to be executed by December 2026, HFCL said in the filing.

"The company has secured export order worth around $51.98 million (equivalent to around ₹495.80 crore), for the supply of optical fiber cable based data centre connectivity solutions, through an overseas wholly owned material subsidiary, from a renowned international customer," the filing said.

The order follows the recent launch of data centre solution portfolio, OptiQ AI, by HFCL.