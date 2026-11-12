HFCL bags export orders worth ₹834 crore for optical fibre cables

Telecom gear maker HFCL on Thursday said it has secured export orders worth about ₹834.36 crore (around $88.94 million) for supplying optical fibre cables to an international customer, through its overseas wholly-owned subsidiary.

The order is scheduled for completion by June 2027.

The company, however, did not disclose the identity of the customer.

"These orders reaffirm the confidence reposed by our custome₹in the company's manufacturing capabilities, technological excellence and product quality," HFCL said in a regulatory filing.

HFCL posted a multi-fold jump in consolidated profit to ₹394.22 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, up from ₹72 crore a year ago, driven by demand for optical fibre cables from AI data centres.