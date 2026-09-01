HFCL signs three-year optical fibre cable supply deal worth ₹2,329 crore

HFCL Ltd has entered into a three-year agreement with a global multinational corporation to supply optical fibre cables (OFC) worth about $244 million, equivalent to around ₹2,329 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

The cables will be supplied through HFCL's overseas wholly owned subsidiary. The agreement covers high-quality, high-fibre-count OFC manufactured according to the customer's specifications.

The company did not disclose the name of the customer.

Supply to run through December 2029

Under the agreement, HFCL will supply "multi-million fibre kilometres" of high-quality, high-fibre-count OFC in each calendar year from 2027 to 2029. The contract is to be executed up to December 2029.