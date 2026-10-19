HFCL Q2 results: Profit surges to ₹394 crore as AI data centre demand rises

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL has posted a multi-fold jump in consolidated profit to ₹394.22 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, driven by demand for optical fibre cables from AI data centres, the company said in a regulatory filing.

HFCL had posted net profit of around ₹72 crore in the same period a year ago.

"This is the best-ever quarterly performance in HFCL's history and marks a defining moment in our growth journey. The results reflect the increasing scale, strength and momentum of our business and reinforce our confidence in HFCL's ability to deliver sustained growth and create enduring value for stakeholders," HFCL managing director, Mahendra Nahata, said in a statement.

The company has forecasted 80 per cent revenue growth in the current fiscal over financial year (FY) 2026 and expects to achieve the ₹10,000 crore revenue mark before projected timeline of FY29. HFCL'sconsolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹2,541.79 crore during the reported quarter from ₹1,043.34 crore. "Our order book exceeds ₹28,900 crore, providing multi-year revenue visibility. Beyond this secured business, we have a strong pipeline of orders at advanced stages. Demand continues to accelerate across AI infrastructure, hyperscale data centres and telecom networks. ALSO READ: Eternal Q2 preview | Union Bank Q2 profit rises "Opportunities with international hyperscalers and telecom operators are steadily converting into firm contracts. Based on current expectations and business visibility, we now expect revenue growth of at least 80 per cent in FY27 over FY26," Nahata said.