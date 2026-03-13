HFCL secures ₹10,159-cr order from foreign firm for optical fibre cable

Homegrown telecom gear maker HFCL has bagged a mega deal of around ₹10,159 crore from a global multinational corporation for supplying optical fibre cable, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The deal is spread over five years starting 2026 till December 2030.

"The company has entered into a five-year supply agreement with a customer for the supply of high-quality, high-fibre-count optical fiber cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary. The total potential value of the contract over its tenure is estimated at around $1.10 billion equivalent to about ₹10,159 crore based on prevailing selling prices of OFC products being supplied," the filing said.