Higher crude prices lift RIL's O2C revenue 30% to ₹2 trillion in Q1FY27

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday announced that the revenue of its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business increased 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,01,803 crore during the June quarter of FY27, largely driven by a sharp increase in crude prices, though partially offset by lower production meant for sale.

Dated Brent crude averaged $104.5 per barrel in the first quarter of FY27, up $36.7 per barrel Y-o-Y due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting an estimated 13 million barrels per day of crude supplies and tightening global oil markets.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of the O2C business increased 17 per cent to Rs 17,010 crore due to stronger transportation fuel cracks and favourable downstream margins. However, earnings were impacted by costlier feedstock sourcing and lower production due to a planned turnaround.

"The O2C business delivered strong performance during the quarter, supported by all-time high middle distillate cracks and improved downstream petrochemical deltas. This was achieved despite a challenging global energy market backdrop with disrupted supply chains," chairman and managing director Mukesh D Ambani said, adding that the company ensured adequate availability of essential fuels and materials in the domestic market. The O2C segment's performance was also supported by crude basket diversification, efficient product placement in deficit markets and favourable ethane cracking economics, even as multiple headwinds curtailed margin capture, including high crude premiums on physical barrels along with higher freight and insurance costs.

"Further, to protect domestic consumers, RIL diverted propane and butane to boost LPG output and held domestic fuel prices at retail outlets, leading to under-recoveries in fuel retailing. Reintroduction of the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on diesel, motor spirit (MS) and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has adversely impacted margins from the domestic business," the company said. It added that during the June quarter of FY27, domestic polymer demand witnessed a degrowth of 21.7 per cent Y-o-Y. Polyethylene, polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride demand declined by 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, amid supply disruptions due to the West Asia crisis and the lower operating rate of domestic producers because of feedstock and fuel availability issues. Demand was also impacted by higher product prices, which led to need-based buying and weak downstream offtake across key end-use sectors.

Commenting on the margin environment for transportation fuels, RIL said middle distillate cracks surged in April 2026 following the outbreak of the West Asia conflict and subsequently eased in May and June 2026. During the quarter, the company diversified its crude basket, with higher sourcing from Russia and Latin America, which helped reduce dependence on Arabian Gulf crudes. The company also supplied higher LPG volumes to public sector undertakings (PSUs) in line with the Government of India's LPG control order, with a corresponding reduction in alkylate and petrochemical production. During the June quarter, the oil and gas segment's revenue increased 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,298 crore due to higher realisation on KG-D6 oil and condensate, apart from favourable exchange rate movement. "Increased coal bed methane gas production and realisation further aided growth, partly offset by lower KG-D6 gas production and price realisation," the company said.