Highway Infrastructure bags ₹28.69 crore toll operations contract from NHAI

Highway Infrastructure Ltd on Friday said it has secured a ₹28.69 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll operations at the Kozhinjipatti Fee Plaza on the Dindigul-Samayanallur section of NH-44 in Tamil Nadu.

In a BSE filing, the company said it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from NHAI for the operation and collection of user fees at the toll plaza. The contract is valid for 90 days.

The scope of work includes toll collection operations along with the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent facilities, including replenishment of consumable items.

The Kozhinjipatti Fee Plaza is located on NH-44, India's longest national highway, which connects Madurai and southern Tamil Nadu and carries passenger, freight and tourism traffic.