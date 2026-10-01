Highway Infrastructure secures ₹245 cr toll contracts in UP, Tamil Nadu

Indore-based Highway Infrastructure Ltd (HIL) has bagged toll operations contracts worth over ₹245 crore in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, saying the new orders will support the company’s revenue growth over the next few years.

HIL is an integrated infrastructure platform with operations across tolling, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and real estate. The company currently operates in 11 states and one Union Territory.

The company has executed an order from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for toll collection and plaza management services for the Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

The contract has a tenure of two years and is valued at ₹220.66 crore, comprising ₹105.08 crore in the first year, with a 10 per cent escalation applicable in the second year.