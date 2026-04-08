Hilton to open 125 Hampton hotels across India under franchise deal

“India’s economic growth, expanding middle class and rapid infrastructure development are reshaping the country’s travel landscape, creating significant opportunities for our brands,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific at Hilton.

For Royal Orchid Hotels, the focus remains on strengthening both the Regenta portfolio and its association with Hampton by Hilton.

“We anticipate a healthy mix of greenfield developments and conversions as we scale this partnership, with approximately 60 per cent of the portfolio expected to be greenfield and 40 per cent through conversions. This balanced approach allows us to expand efficiently while tapping into existing assets across key markets,” Keshav Baljee, executive director at Royal Orchid Group, told Business Standard.