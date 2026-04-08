Hilton, Royal Orchid tie up to open 125 'Hampton by Hilton' hotels by 2035

Global hospitality major Hilton on Wednesday announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Regenta Hotels Private Limited, owned by Royal Orchid Hotels Limited, for opening 125 'Hampton by Hilton' hotels across western and southern India by 2035.

The partnership accelerates Hilton's upper mid-scale expansion in India, where rising domestic travel and growing demand from the country's expanding middle class are driving strong opportunities in the mid-market segment.

The franchised hotels will primarily be developed across western and southern markets, including Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, joining more than 3,100 Hampton by Hilton properties operating globally.