Himadri eyes 70% exports with full capacity utilisation at Birla Tyres

Birla Tyres has an installed capacity of around 400 tonnes per day, with current production at about 80-100 tonnes per day. “The idea is to ramp up in every quarter. The biggest shift in the business will come from a change in product mix. We are moving in phases from its traditional truck and bus bias tyre (also known as a cross-ply tyre) business towards OTR and OHT tyres, with agriculture and mining identified as the principal growth segments,” he said in an interaction with Business Standard.