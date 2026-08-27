Hindalco commissions super specialty alumina manufacturing plant in K'taka

Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday announced the commissioning of India's first super specialty alumina manufacturing plant in Karnataka with an annual production capacity of 30,000 tonnes.

With a 30,000-tonne annual production capacity, the plant will cater to the growing demand for advanced fire-safety materials for wires and cables and other high-performance applications.

"Hindalco Industries... has commissioned a greenfield Superfine PPT ATH (Precipitated Aluminium Trihydrate) manufacturing plant in Belagavi, Karnataka, bringing domestic production of this high-value specialty alumina product to India for the first time," the company said in a statement.

PPT ATH is a high-value, halogen-free flame-retardant material used in fire-safe cables, polymer insulators, thermal insulation, composites and paints. It helps in suppressing flame propagation and smoke generation without releasing halogen acid gases.