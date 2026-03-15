Hindalco halts production of extruded aluminium products due to Iran war

India's Hindalco Industries has halted output of extruded ​aluminium, a value-added aluminium product, due ​to a gas shortage in the ‌wake of supply disruptions in the Middle East, according to a company notice seen by Reuters and two sources.

The Aditya Birla Group-owned metals producer declared force majeure to all of its extruded aluminium customers on March 11, the notice showed.

Extruded aluminium is used in construction, ‌electric vehicles, electronics and solar panels.

India is reeling under its worst gas crisis in decades due to the US-Israeli war on Iran, with the government cutting supplies for industries to shield households from any ​shortage of cooking gas.