Hindalco Industries lines up potential ₹1 trillion investment in India

Hindalco Industries will invest Rs 50,000 crore in India over the next three years across upstream and downstream businesses and is evaluating an additional Rs 50,000 crore of growth opportunities, creating a potential Rs 1 lakh crore investment pipeline, its Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Thursday.

Speaking at the company's 67th Annual General Meeting, Birla said, "Across our businesses, Hindalco is executing an unprecedented investment to enhance capacities in our mines, upstream and downstream operations in India. We have already earmarked Rs 50,000 crore for strategic growth projects across the value chain. Another Rs 50,000 crore of opportunities are being evaluated." This potential Rs 1 lakh crore investment pipeline will lift the company's growth trajectory and put the company in a strong position to meet India's demands for metal solutions.

Hindalco Industries, he said, is investing across the value chain to build scale, strengthen resource security and create future-ready capacity as domestic demand for advanced materials rises. The phased expansion of the Aditya smelter, which will add 3,74,000 tonnes, is progressing on schedule, while a similar expansion at Mahan is under evaluation. Together, the projects would lift Hindalco's aluminium smelting capacity to over 2 million tonnes. The company is also scaling up its copper business to meet rising demand from electrification, renewable energy and infrastructure development. The inner-grooved tubes facility at Vadodara has commenced operations and will steadily ramp up through the year.

The company, he said, expects its 50,000-tonne copper e-waste recycling facility to begin operations in the coming months, with plans to scale capacity to 200,000 tonnes. The 300,000-tonne copper smelter expansion at Dahej remains on track for FY'29, Birla said. "With these investments, Hindalco is building a million-tonne, integrated and downstream-led copper business, positioning us to become the second-largest copper player globally outside China," he added. The expansion of the Aditya Alumina refinery is progressing well, while coal production at the Chakla and Bandha captive coal mines is expected to start next year, he said, adding that the Meenakshi captive coal mine will go online by FY29.